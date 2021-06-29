Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

