Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

