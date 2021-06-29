Bradesco Corretora Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Outperform

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.70.

CX stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CEMEX by 11.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $7,388,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

