Bradesco Corretora Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Outperform

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.70.
CX stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CEMEX by 11.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $7,388,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.