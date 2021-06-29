Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 125.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3,449.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

