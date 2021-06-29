Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. 625,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,850,592. The company has a market cap of $266.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.