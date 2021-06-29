Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 2.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

