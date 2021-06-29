Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,032. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

