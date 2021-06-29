BOScoin Reaches One Day Volume of $12,603.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $12,603.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

