Bonk (BONK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

