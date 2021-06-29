BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 68.2% in June

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

