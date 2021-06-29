BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNPQY. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
