BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNPQY. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

