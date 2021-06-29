BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Update

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNCC opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. BNCCORP has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

