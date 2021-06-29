BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.28 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.