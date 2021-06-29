B&M European Value Retail S.A. to Issue Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 570.28 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.55. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 390.70 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.