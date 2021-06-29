Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.59), with a volume of 37,954 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of £286.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 17.36 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

