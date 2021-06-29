Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $9,271.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041056 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006756 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,824,470 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

