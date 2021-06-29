BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 65.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $49,205.48 and approximately $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006527 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.