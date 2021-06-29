BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0006

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $30,009.82 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

