Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,508 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

