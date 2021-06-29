Blair William & Co. IL Sells 224 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $594.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $605.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

