Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,037.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,093.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,589 shares of company stock worth $45,401,659. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.