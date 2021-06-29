Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

