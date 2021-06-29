Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,400 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Titan International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $509.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.52. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

