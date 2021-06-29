Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,068 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of SLR Investment worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

