BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Athenex worth $26,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Athenex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Athenex by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laidlaw reduced their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The business had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

