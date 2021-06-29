BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $25,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $49,203,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,202,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $4,404,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $191,966.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,789 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.99.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

