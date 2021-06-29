BlackRock Inc. Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radware by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Radware by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

