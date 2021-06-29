BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.97% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $173,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

