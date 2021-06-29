BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,303,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,404,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.67% of Atotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE ATC opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Get Atotech alerts:

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.