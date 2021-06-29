BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGIO opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

