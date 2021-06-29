BitcoinZ Market Cap Hits $5.81 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $3,811.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00349401 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00134673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00191442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

