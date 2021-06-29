Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0923 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $31.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

