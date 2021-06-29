Bitcoin 2 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,247.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $1,247.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002146 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.