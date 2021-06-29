Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$6.55 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$6.55 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.36.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

