BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 473,250 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 642,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.10.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
