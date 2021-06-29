BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 473,250 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 642,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

