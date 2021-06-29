BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Critical Analysis

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -28,079.71% N/A -698.83% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.01%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 279.02 -$11.27 million N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.63 -$29.66 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials is a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

