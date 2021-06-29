Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 11,332.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.96. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

