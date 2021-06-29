BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.89. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,006,549 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

