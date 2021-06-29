BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 18,202 put options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the average volume of 1,896 put options.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

