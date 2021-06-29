BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78.

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

