BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,538,000.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

