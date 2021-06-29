Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

