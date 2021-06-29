Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

