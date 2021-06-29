Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

