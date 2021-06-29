Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $169.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.86. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

