Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,502,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $340.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.34.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.