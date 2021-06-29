Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

