Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.