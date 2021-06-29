Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.