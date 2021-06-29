Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 142.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLI opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

